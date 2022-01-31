ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
WHO briefing with DG Tedros on COVID-19

Start: 01 Feb 2022 13:55 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2022 14:55 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus holds a briefing on COVID-19 and other global health issues.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Tedros briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all - no resale

DIGITAL: Access all - no resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

