Lunes 31 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

Por
REUTERSJAN 31
31 de Enero de 2022

UK PM Johnson receives report into potential Downing Street lockdown breaches

Start: 31 Jan 2022 11:37 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2022 12:05 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update on the internal inquiry into potential lockdown breaches at his Downing Street residence, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Un tenista minimizó el histórico título de Nadal en Australia: “Cualquiera puede ganar un Grand Slam si Djokovic no compite”

Los días de Kim Kardashian en Hawaii, la noche de Katy Perry en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Qué tan efectivos son los barbijos de tela para la variante Ómicron

Patricia Armendáriz opinó sobre mansiones del hijo de AMLO: “Tenemos que vivir a tortilla y frijoles”

