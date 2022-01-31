ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

UK PM Johnson receives report into potential Downing Street lockdown breaches
Start: 31 Jan 2022 11:37 GMT
End: 31 Jan 2022 12:05 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update on the internal inquiry into potential lockdown breaches at his Downing Street residence, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday.
