ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON STATEMENT

UK PM Johnson makes statement on Sue Gray's report
Start: 31 Jan 2022 15:28 GMT
End: 31 Jan 2022 18:00 GMT
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on a report into alleged parties at his Downing Street office and residence following an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
Followed by statements:
- Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on Russia Sanctions
- Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom on NHS Vaccinations
