ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON STATEMENT

UK PM Johnson makes statement on Sue Gray's report

Start: 31 Jan 2022 15:28 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2022 18:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on a report into alleged parties at his Downing Street office and residence following an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Followed by statements:

- Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on Russia Sanctions

- Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom on NHS Vaccinations

