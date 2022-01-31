COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 31 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON STATEMENT

Por
REUTERSJAN 31
31 de Enero de 2022

UK PM Johnson makes statement on Sue Gray's report

Start: 31 Jan 2022 15:28 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2022 18:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on a report into alleged parties at his Downing Street office and residence following an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Followed by statements:

- Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on Russia Sanctions

- Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom on NHS Vaccinations

Restrictions:

Broadcast: ACCESS ALL. NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY. CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES. PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU. Digital: ACCESS ALL. NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY. CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES. PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU.

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cultura del trabajo y mentalidad ganadora: el video de Rafa Nadal a los 14 años que se viralizó luego de convertirse en el máximo ganador de Grand Slam

Cultura del trabajo y mentalidad ganadora: el video de Rafa Nadal a los 14 años que se viralizó luego de convertirse en el máximo ganador de Grand Slam

Lionel Scaloni no confirmó el equipo para jugar con Colombia y advirtió: “Siempre habrá jugadores buenos que se quedarán afuera”

Oficial: Manchester City anunció que le compró a River Plate el pase de Julián Álvarez

Último día del mercado de pases en Europa: incertidumbre por el futuro de Dembélé y “acuerdo total” entre Mbappé y Real Madrid

Fue despedida de su club y recaudó más de medio millón de dólares por ofrecer contenido erótico en Onlyfans: “Me ha cambiado la vida”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rihanna anunció que está esperando su primer bebé con A$AP Rocky

Rihanna anunció que está esperando su primer bebé con A$AP Rocky

Polémica por la aterradora promoción ambulante de una nueva serie de Netflix en las calles de Bangkok

Eleazar Gómez vuelve a los escenarios tras su salida de la cárcel por agredir a Tefi Valenzuela

Evaluna Montaner contó la tradición familiar que no querrá seguir con su hijo: “Me asusta, es traumático”

Quién era Vita Aranda, la influencer que fue asesinada en el festival Ja’umina en Paraguay

TENDENCIAS

Qué es el estornudo inverso de los perros

Qué es el estornudo inverso de los perros

Los 5 consejos para hacer las mejores fotos al atardecer con el celular

Construyen un poema en Twitter para enviarlo a una galaxia lejana, así puede participar

Android: las copias de seguridad en WhatsApp dejarían de ser gratis

Lo bueno y lo malo del HOT 11S NFC: los videojuegos sorprendieron

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La vacuna de Moderna contra el COVID-19 recibió la aprobación completa en EEUU

La vacuna de Moderna contra el COVID-19 recibió la aprobación completa en EEUU

Qué es el estornudo inverso de los perros

El conmovedor mensaje de exnovia de Egan Bernal, Mafe Motas: “Ahí estaré para subir contigo”

Pedro Castillo suspende su agenda y se reúne con Mirtha Vásquez tras nueva crisis ministerial

Perú vs. Ecuador: exjugador de la ‘Tri’, Iván Hurtado, elogió buen momento de la ‘bicolor’ y vaticina duelo estratégico