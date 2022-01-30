ADVISORY PORTUGAL-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE --TIME APPROX

Polls close in Portugal's general election
LISBON - Portuguese isolated or with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 cast their votes in a special designated time frame minutes before polls close at 1900GMT.
