Domingo 30 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY PORTUGAL-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE --TIME APPROX--

Por
REUTERSJAN 30
Polls close in Portugal's general election

Start: 30 Jan 2022 18:06 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2022 19:13 GMT

LISBON - Portuguese isolated or with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 cast their votes in a special designated time frame minutes before polls close at 1900GMT.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Polls close

Reuters

