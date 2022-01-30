COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW TIME - USA-TRUMP/

Por
REUTERS
28 de Enero de 2022

Trump holds a rally in Texas

Start: 30 Jan 2022 00:44 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

CONROE, TEXAS - Donald Trump holds a rally in Conroe, Texas, near Houston. The former U.S. president has continued to air false claims that his election defeat was the result of fraud.

SCHEDULE:

0000 GMT (30/01) - Start of event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

