ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 7059-TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Nadal wins Australian Open title and record 21st Grand Slam

Start: 30 Jan 2022 14:50 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2022 15:50 GMT

MELBOURNE - Nadal beats Medvedev to win Australian Open title and record 21st Grand Slam.

Source: TENNIS AUSTRALIA

