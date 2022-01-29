ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/CONNECTICUT

View of snow-covered highway in Connecticut

Start: 29 Jan 2022 20:12 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2022 21:12 GMT

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES – A view of snow-covered highway in Connecticut.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: ABC WTNH

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com