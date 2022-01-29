COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 29 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/CONNECTICUT

Por
REUTERSJAN 29
29 de Enero de 2022

View of snow-covered highway in Connecticut

Start: 29 Jan 2022 20:12 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2022 21:12 GMT

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES – A view of snow-covered highway in Connecticut.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: ABC WTNH

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Quién es Sofía Álvarez, la mexicana que jugará con el Valencia de La Liga Española

Quién es Sofía Álvarez, la mexicana que jugará con el Valencia de La Liga Española

“Tenía sexo y después iba al partido”: las confesiones íntimas de Romario sobre las fiestas, el fútbol y la política

Qué necesita la Selección Mexicana para clasificar a Qatar 2022

Un informe puso en duda las pruebas de coronavirus que usó Novak Djokovic para tratar de jugar el Australian Open

El show de Kyrgios en la final de dobles del Australian Open: echó a un espectador del estadio y su plan nocturno luego de salir campeón

ENTRETENIMIENTO

César Bono habría dado la vida por Octavio Ocaña: “Le hubiera dado los años que me quedan”

César Bono habría dado la vida por Octavio Ocaña: “Le hubiera dado los años que me quedan”

Mia Khalifa: qué pasó con su cuenta de Facebook y por qué la dieron por muerta

Guillermo del Toro navega en la belleza de la otredad con “Pinocchio” y “Cabinet of Curiosities”

Omar Chaparro se despidió emotivamente de Diego Verdaguer: “Nos quedó tanto por reír”

Odisseo con Infobae México: los detalles de su siguiente álbum y concierto en la Ciudad de México

TENDENCIAS

La historia del enólogo argentino récord: 45 cosechas en su haber y miles de vinos de alta gama

La historia del enólogo argentino récord: 45 cosechas en su haber y miles de vinos de alta gama

Cómo se vive hoy en Milán, la capital de la moda, el camino hacia la post-pandemia

Estrenan película de Sailor Moon en realidad virtual que permite volar con Pegasus junto a Chibiusa

Punta del Este: los eventos del arte y la cultura son el verdadero boom del verano 2022

Mercado de los Carruajes: la reliquia arquitectónica porteña que finalmente abre sus puertas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Roberto Villamarín ficha por Universitario y será presentado en la ‘Noche Crema’ 2020

Roberto Villamarín ficha por Universitario y será presentado en la ‘Noche Crema’ 2020

App My 2022 de los JJOO de Invierno podría ser usada para espionaje

Gutiérrez Luna hizo un sondeo en el Metro y esto es lo que opina la gente sobre Lorenzo Córdova

La historia del enólogo argentino récord: 45 cosechas en su haber y miles de vinos de alta gama

Fichajes 2022: quiénes se quedan, quiénes se van y posibles llegadas