ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/

Sábado 29 de Enero de 2022
REUTERSJAN 29
29 de Enero de 2022

MA Governor gives briefing on US winter storm

Start: 29 Jan 2022 21:59 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2022 22:59 GMT

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito join public safety and transportation officials to provide an update on the Commonwealth’s response to the winter storm in the region.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.

Source: ABC WCVB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

