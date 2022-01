ADVISORY PEOPLE-THICH NHAT HANH/

Thousands gather for Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh's cremation

HUE, VIETNAM - Thousands gather for the funeral and procession of spiritual leader Thich Nhat Hanh at Tu Hieu pagoda in Hue ahea of his cremation.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - Funeral begins

0030GMT - Procession begins

0200GMT - Thich Nhat Hanh is cremated in Hue.

PLEASE NOTE THERE WILL LIKELY BE A DROP IN THE LIVE SIGNAL WHEN THE EVENT WILL GO TO SLATE BEFORE THE CREMATION AT 0200GMT

