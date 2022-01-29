ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Parisiens protest against COVID-19 restrictions & Vaccine pass
PARIS - Parisiens stage protest against COVID-19 restrictions and Vaccine pass. The protest is organised by a by French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots)
1300GMT : Protest begins
