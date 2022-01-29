COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 29 de Enero de 2022
Coronavirus
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJAN 29
28 de Enero de 2022

Parisiens protest against COVID-19 restrictions & Vaccine pass

Start: 29 Jan 2022 14:18 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2022 15:18 GMT

PARIS - Parisiens stage protest against COVID-19 restrictions and Vaccine pass. The protest is organised by a by French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots)

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT : Protest begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

