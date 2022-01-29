ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 6089-USA-WEATHER/SNOW-MORNING

U.S. East Coast prepares for heavy snow
VARIOUS LOCATIONS: Residents of New York and New England hunkered down on Saturday for a fierce Nor'easter bringing high winds, deep cold and up to two feet (60 cm) of snow, a blizzard predicted to be one of the worst in recent memory.
Forecasts of a potentially brutal storm, which moved up the East Coast after forming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas.
