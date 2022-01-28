COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --CANCELLED -- BELARUS-POLITICS/PRESIDENT -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJAN 28
27 de Enero de 2022

Belarus' Lukashenko addresses nation

Start: 28 Jan 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE LAVROV LIVE EVENT - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.

MINSK - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses the nation and answers questions.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - address starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: BELTELERADIO COMPANY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belarus

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

