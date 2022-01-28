ADVISORY --CANCELLED -- BELARUS-POLITICS/PRESIDENT -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Belarus' Lukashenko addresses nation
Start: 28 Jan 2022 08:00 GMT
End: 28 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE LAVROV LIVE EVENT - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.
MINSK - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses the nation and answers questions.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - address starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: BELTELERADIO COMPANY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belarus
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com