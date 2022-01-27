COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-COURT/BREYER-WHITEHOUSE

Por
REUTERSJAN 27
27 de Enero de 2022

Biden to deliver remarks on Breyer retirement

Start: 27 Jan 2022 17:30 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2022 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at White House on retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer from the Supreme Court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

