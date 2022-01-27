ADVISORY USA-COURT/BREYER-WHITEHOUSE

Biden to deliver remarks on Breyer retirement
Start: 27 Jan 2022 17:30 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2022 18:30 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at White House on retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer from the Supreme Court.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com