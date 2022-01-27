COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY POPE BENEDICT-GERMANY/ABUSE

JAN 27
26 de Enero de 2022

Munich archdiocese responds to Church abuse report

Start: 27 Jan 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

MUNICH - Germany's Archdiocese of Munich and Freising holds news conference to respond to report on how it handled abuse cases between 1945 and 2019. The report, from last week, criticised former Pope Benedict XVI for failing to act in four cases.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Archdiocese of Munich and Freising holds news conference

