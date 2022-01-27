ADVISORY POPE BENEDICT-GERMANY/ABUSE

Munich archdiocese responds to Church abuse report
Start: 27 Jan 2022 10:00 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
MUNICH - Germany's Archdiocese of Munich and Freising holds news conference to respond to report on how it handled abuse cases between 1945 and 2019. The report, from last week, criticised former Pope Benedict XVI for failing to act in four cases.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Archdiocese of Munich and Freising holds news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com