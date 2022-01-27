ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/EU

EU lawmakers in Brussels mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Start: 27 Jan 2022 11:29 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers attend a special plenary session in Brussels to mark Holocaust Memorial Day where they will be addressed by Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlander.

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT Start of ceremony

PROGRAMME

Video "We remember them!"

Introductory speech by Roberta METSOLA, EP President

Musical interlude:

Ferenc Snétberger - Guitar - "Variations for guitar solo on a theme from his composition for guitar"

(and orchestra): "Hallgató" - Variation on the 1st movement of the Concerto "IN MEMORY OF MY PEOPLE".

Address by Margot FRIEDLÄNDER, German Holocaust survivor, writer

Minute of silence

Musical interlude :

Philippe Graffin and Raphael Wallfisch : "Kaddish" by Maurice Ravel

