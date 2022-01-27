ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/EU

EU lawmakers in Brussels mark Holocaust Memorial Day
BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers attend a special plenary session in Brussels to mark Holocaust Memorial Day where they will be addressed by Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlander.
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT Start of ceremony
PROGRAMME
Video "We remember them!"
Introductory speech by Roberta METSOLA, EP President
Musical interlude:
Ferenc Snétberger - Guitar - "Variations for guitar solo on a theme from his composition for guitar"
(and orchestra): "Hallgató" - Variation on the 1st movement of the Concerto "IN MEMORY OF MY PEOPLE".
Address by Margot FRIEDLÄNDER, German Holocaust survivor, writer
Minute of silence
Musical interlude :
Philippe Graffin and Raphael Wallfisch : "Kaddish" by Maurice Ravel
