ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Auschwitz museum marks 77th anniversary of camp's liberation

Start: 27 Jan 2022 15:03 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2022 16:03 GMT

OSWIECIM - Holocaust survivors and the director of the Auschwitz Memorial make speeches to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the camp's liberation.

SCHEDULE:

Host: Marek Zając - chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation Board

- Messages of Survivors: recollection of the first transport of Jews to Auschwitz, 999 Jewish women deported from Slovakia that arrived at the camp on 26 March from Elisabeth Silberstein Bence, Judith Spielberg Mittelman, Edith Friedman Grosman (all in English), Bogdan Bartnikowski (in Polish), Halina Birenbaum (in Polish)

- Word of thanks of the director of the Auschwitz Memorial, Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiński (in Polish)

- Prayers by Rabbi Michael Schudrich, Roman Catholic Bishop Roman Pindel, Orthodox Bishop Atanazy, Evangelical-Augsburg Bishop Adrian Korczago

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AUSCHWITZ MUSEUM HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com