ADVISORY --CANCELLED --HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY

Scholz, Knesset president mark Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day
Start: 27 Jan 2022 08:15 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the president of Israel's Knesset Isaac Herzog lay a wreath at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.
0820 GMT - Scholz, Steinmeier and Herzog lay a wreath
