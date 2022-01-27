COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 27 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --CANCELLED --HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY

Por
REUTERSJAN 27
26 de Enero de 2022

Scholz, Knesset president mark Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day

Start: 27 Jan 2022 08:15 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING EVENT IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT AND FURTHER UDPATES**.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the president of Israel's Knesset Isaac Herzog lay a wreath at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

SCHEDULE:

0820 GMT - Scholz, Steinmeier and Herzog lay a wreath

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Liga MX Femenil: qué pasa con Craig Harrington, América y las denuncias de violencia

Liga MX Femenil: qué pasa con Craig Harrington, América y las denuncias de violencia

Carlos Hermosillo arremetió contra Hugo Sánchez: “Puede más su ego”

A los 46 años, Sergio Maravilla Martínez vuelve a pelear en España: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Las revelaciones de un ex dirigido por Bielsa: un extraño cuestionario con 300 preguntas y el día que rompió en llanto frente al plantel

Cómo afectaría el concierto de Bad Bunny a los partidos de la Liga MX en el Azteca

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lucía Méndez confirmó con documental su desencuentro con Madonna: “Me dieron la razón”

Lucía Méndez confirmó con documental su desencuentro con Madonna: “Me dieron la razón”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante criticó a Livia Brito por exigir regalías a revista que usó su imagen sin autorización

Tras contagio de COVID, Yahir fue intervenido por un tumor

“Este honor es de todos”: Chumel Torres festejó su aparición en la mañanera de AMLO

Paty Cantú respondió a versiones de veto en Televisa: “A mí nadie me ha avisado”

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 mejores consejos de liderazgo de los expertos de Harvard

Los 5 mejores consejos de liderazgo de los expertos de Harvard

¿Qué son las zonas azules y por qué se dice que esconden el secreto de la longevidad?

Reinfección de COVID-19 y Ómicron: cómo dar batalla a la pelea que plantea la variante más contagiosa

Running, ciclismo y surf, cómo entrenan los turistas cuando van a la playa

Punta del Este: cómo se gesta hoy una vivienda de lujo en el exclusivo balneario uruguayo