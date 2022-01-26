ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NORMANDY-RUSSIA

Russia’s chief negotiator for Ukraine Dmitry Kozak holds newser
Start: 26 Jan 2022 13:29 GMT
End: 26 Jan 2022 14:29 GMT
PARIS - Russia’s chief negotiator for Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak holds news conference after a Normandy-format meeting of political advisers of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Paris.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - approx: Meeting believed to begin (no access)
1345GMT - Russia’s chief negotiator Dmitry Kozak holds presser
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com