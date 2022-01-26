COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NORMANDY-RUSSIA --DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSJAN 26
26 de Enero de 2022

Russia’s chief negotiator for Ukraine Dmitry Kozak holds newser

Start: 26 Jan 2022 19:37 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2022 20:33 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE EVENT IS SUBJECT TO DELAYS

PARIS - Russia’s chief negotiator for Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak holds news conference after a Normandy-format meeting of political advisers of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Paris.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - approx: Meeting believed to begin (no access)

1345GMT - Russia’s chief negotiator Dmitry Kozak holds presser

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

