Miércoles 26 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY POPE BENEDICT-GERMANY/ABUSE

REUTERS
Munich archdiocese responds to Church abuse report

Start: 27 Jan 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

MUNICH - Germany's Archdiocese of Munich and Freising holds news conference to respond to report on how it handled abuse cases between 1945 and 2019. The report, from last week, criticised former Pope Benedict XVI for failing to act in four cases.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Archdiocese of Munich and Freising holds news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS/CORONA POOL tbc

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

