Miércoles 26 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY INDIA-REPUBLICDAY/--NEW TIMINGS--

Por
REUTERSJAN 26
25 de Enero de 2022

India celebrates Republic Day with pageantry & military parade

Start: 26 Jan 2022 04:32 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2022 06:50 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day with pageantry and military parade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind leading the celebrations.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at India Gate to lay wreath at the Flame of the Immortal Soldier

0440GMT - Modi leaves India Gate War Memorial

0450GMT - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrives

0452GMT - flag hoisting

0515GMT - parade starts

0635GMT - parade ends

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: DD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH HINDI AND ENGLISH NARRATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

