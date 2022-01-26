ADVISORY INDIA-REPUBLICDAY/--NEW TIMINGS

India celebrates Republic Day with pageantry & military parade
Start: 26 Jan 2022 04:32 GMT
End: 26 Jan 2022 06:50 GMT
NEW DELHI, INDIA - India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day with pageantry and military parade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind leading the celebrations.
SCHEDULE:
0430GMT - Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at India Gate to lay wreath at the Flame of the Immortal Soldier
0440GMT - Modi leaves India Gate War Memorial
0450GMT - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrives
0452GMT - flag hoisting
0515GMT - parade starts
0635GMT - parade ends
