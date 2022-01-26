ADVISORY INDIA-REPUBLICDAY/--NEW TIMINGS

India celebrates Republic Day with pageantry & military parade

NEW DELHI, INDIA - India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day with pageantry and military parade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind leading the celebrations.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at India Gate to lay wreath at the Flame of the Immortal Soldier

0440GMT - Modi leaves India Gate War Memorial

0450GMT - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrives

0452GMT - flag hoisting

0515GMT - parade starts

0635GMT - parade ends

