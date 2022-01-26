COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 26 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/LE PEN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJAN 26
25 de Enero de 2022

French far-right presidential candidate Le Pen gives speech

Start: 26 Jan 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2022 11:00 GMT

EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.

PARIS - Marine Le Pen, the presidential candidate of the French far-right "Rassemblement National" party, gives a New year's speech to members of the press in Paris.

SCHEDULE

1000GMT Speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El comentario de Yon de Luisa que puso en duda la continuidad del Tata Martino con el Tri

El comentario de Yon de Luisa que puso en duda la continuidad del Tata Martino con el Tri

La caída de Alfredo Adame con narración de Box Azteca que se hizo viral

David Faitelson arremetió contra el América por el supuesto fichaje de Juan Otero

“El Azteca no pesa”: José Ramón Fernández respaldó argumento de Héctor Herrera

Qué pasó con Benedetto, si Boca sumará nuevos refuerzos y la pregunta por Pavón que lo incomodó: 9 frases de Battaglia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mamá de Christian Nodal pidió a Belinda dejar a su hijo: Pepillo Origel

Mamá de Christian Nodal pidió a Belinda dejar a su hijo: Pepillo Origel

Gomita habló sobre su nuevo romance con un extranjero: “Es más chico que yo”

Por qué comenzó la pelea callejera de Alfredo Adame

“Nada une más a México”: el ácido comentario de Chumel Torres tras pelea de Alfredo Adame

Qué son los “montachoques”, supuestos agresores de Alfredo Adame

TENDENCIAS

Los 6 hoteles en el desierto que combinan glamour y aventura

Los 6 hoteles en el desierto que combinan glamour y aventura

Reírse con amigos reduce el riesgo de discapacidad en más del 30% en mayores de 65 años

Los 4 malestares físicos y emocionales que afectan el placer sexual

Cómo surgió “Deltacron”, la variante que no fue

Ómicron: los refuerzos de las vacunas son 90% efectivos para prevenir hospitalizaciones, según estudios de los CDC