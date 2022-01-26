COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DAY/PROTESTS--DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSJAN 26
21 de Enero de 2022

Protesters in Australia call for date of national day to be changed

Start: 25 Jan 2022 23:08 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2022 01:07 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Protesters are expected to rally and demand that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788 and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT (25/01) - Protesters expected to start gathering

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

