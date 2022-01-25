ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-AID -- TIME UPDATED/APPROXIMATE TIMING

Ukraine receives U.S. military aid amid tensions with Russia

Start: 25 Jan 2022 11:45 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV BORYSPOL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - Live from Kyiv's Boryspil airport as a plane carrying U.S. security assistance to Ukraine lands. Senior representatives of the Ministry of Defense and U.S. Embassy are then expected to deliver remarks. The shipment will include equipment and munitions to bolster the defensive capacity of the Ukrainian Armed forces in their effort to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and deter further Russian aggression, part of a new $200 million in security assistance directed to Ukraine from the United States by U.S. President Joe Biden.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Plane expected to land

TIME TBC - Senior representatives of the Ministry of Defense and U.S. Embassy make remarks

