Martes 25 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-AID -- TIME UPDATED/APPROXIMATE TIMING --

Por
REUTERSJAN 25
24 de Enero de 2022

Ukraine receives U.S. military aid amid tensions with Russia

Start: 25 Jan 2022 11:45 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: TIME SUBJECT TO CHANGE

==

KYIV BORYSPOL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - Live from Kyiv's Boryspil airport as a plane carrying U.S. security assistance to Ukraine lands. Senior representatives of the Ministry of Defense and U.S. Embassy are then expected to deliver remarks. The shipment will include equipment and munitions to bolster the defensive capacity of the Ukrainian Armed forces in their effort to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and deter further Russian aggression, part of a new $200 million in security assistance directed to Ukraine from the United States by U.S. President Joe Biden.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Plane expected to land

TIME TBC - Senior representatives of the Ministry of Defense and U.S. Embassy make remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

