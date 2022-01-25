ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BIDEN

Biden does not intend to send unilateral U.S. troops to Ukraine: White House

Start: 25 Jan 2022 19:23 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2022 19:43 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Biden says ‘no intention’ of sending U.S. forces to Ukraine, would consider sanctioning Putin directly if Russia invaded

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / New Zealand

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com