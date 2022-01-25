COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSJAN 25
25 de Enero de 2022

Biden does not intend to send unilateral U.S. troops to Ukraine: White House

Start: 25 Jan 2022 19:23 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2022 19:43 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Biden says ‘no intention’ of sending U.S. forces to Ukraine, would consider sanctioning Putin directly if Russia invaded

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA / New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA / New Zealand

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La historia detrás de la foto de un niño de 12 años que conmovió al rugby mundial

La historia detrás de la foto de un niño de 12 años que conmovió al rugby mundial

El impactante gol de Mané en la Copa África: lo convirtió mareado y de inmediato debió pedir el cambio

Está disputando la Copa África y contrató a un doble para que rinda un éxamen por él: la increíble confesión del detenido

Scaloni realizó una nueva citación de emergencia para la selección argentina tras la baja de Guido Rodríguez

Una árbitra italiana denunció la difusión no consentida de imágenes íntimas: filtraron sus videos y dio detalles de su pesadilla

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bárbara Mori dedicó romántica felicitación de cumpleaños en honor a Fernando Rovzar

Bárbara Mori dedicó romántica felicitación de cumpleaños en honor a Fernando Rovzar

Manuel Mijares reaccionó al “coqueteo” de Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez a Lucero

La furia de Adele: el diseño de una piscina la habría llevado a cancelar sus esperados shows en Las Vegas

El presidente electo chileno Gabriel Boric defendió a Taylor Swift en la polémica por la autoría de sus canciones

Aleida Núñez presumió el lujoso regalo que le dio su novio Bubba Saulsbury por su cumpleaños 41

TENDENCIAS

Turbo eléctrico: una nueva patente de Porsche hará sus motores más eficientes y eliminará el retardo

Turbo eléctrico: una nueva patente de Porsche hará sus motores más eficientes y eliminará el retardo

Así podrá saber si le han enviado una ubicación falsa en WhatsApp

Con estas aplicaciones podrá convertir el celular en un control remoto y manejar Android TV

Pfizer y BioNTech comienzan los ensayos clínicos de una vacuna específica contra Ómicron

Las 4 mejores aplicaciones de realidad virtual para el regreso a clases