Martes 25 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-TEDROS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSJAN 25
24 de Enero de 2022

Tedros answers questions of WHO executive board

Start: 25 Jan 2022 09:02 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus answers questions of the Executive Board who are considering Tedros's application to be re-elected. The board's 34 members will also agree upon the agenda for the World Health Assembly in May.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus answers questions of the executive board

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

