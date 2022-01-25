ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-PROTEST

S. Korean business owners shave heads to protest COVID rules
Start: 25 Jan 2022 04:50 GMT
End: 25 Jan 2022 06:10 GMT
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Hundreds of South Korean business owners are expected to shave their heads near the National Assembly to protest the government's new social distancing rules, which came into effect earlier this month. The rules include a limit of six people dining in restaurants and other curfews.
