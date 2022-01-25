COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-PROTEST

Por
REUTERSJAN 25
25 de Enero de 2022

S. Korean business owners shave heads to protest COVID rules

Start: 25 Jan 2022 04:50 GMT

End: 25 Jan 2022 06:10 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Hundreds of South Korean business owners are expected to shave their heads near the National Assembly to protest the government's new social distancing rules, which came into effect earlier this month. The rules include a limit of six people dining in restaurants and other curfews.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Faitelson advirtió el “ultimátum” del Tata Martino con el Tri

Faitelson advirtió el “ultimátum” del Tata Martino con el Tri

Por qué Diego Lainez podría llegar al Rayo Vallecano y cómo beneficiaría su carrera

Lionel Messi se reencontró con Xavi y Busquets en un restaurante de Barcelona

Tragedia en la Copa África: una avalancha humana provocó varios muertos en el partido de Camerún

El increíble partido entre Camerún y Comoras en la Copa África: un jugador de campo como arquero, polémicas y un gol espectacular

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Silvia Pinal terminó odiando a Jorge Negrete

Por qué Silvia Pinal terminó odiando a Jorge Negrete

Sergio Mayer quiere serie de Garibaldi: “Sufrimos un secuestro, son cosas que nunca hemos dicho”

Cuando Roberto Palazuelos dijo que admiraba al Chapo Guzmán

Época de Oro: el día que intentaron asesinar a Yolanda Varela

Frida Sofía: qué pasará con la hija de Alejandra Guzmán tras su arresto en EEUU

TENDENCIAS

Cómo fue que el físico Albert Einstein manejó un auto “volador” sin saber conducir

Cómo fue que el físico Albert Einstein manejó un auto “volador” sin saber conducir

Incertidumbre por el derretimiento de un iceberg gigante en el Atlántico Sur

Twitter trabaja en una opción similar a la de Mejores Amigos en Instagram

Xbox Series X: ya está disponible una de las mejores funciones que tiene PS5, así puede activarla

Google Fotos: los 5 trucos para ahorrar espacio y aprovechar el almacenamiento gratis al máximo