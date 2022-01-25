COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/LE PEN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

JAN 25
25 de Enero de 2022

French far-right presidential candidate Le Pen gives speech

Start: 26 Jan 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 26 Jan 2022 11:00 GMT

PARIS - Marine Le Pen, the presidential candidate of the French far-right "Rassemblement National" party, gives a New year's speech to members of the press in Paris.

SCHEDULE

1000GMT Speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

