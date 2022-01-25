ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/LE PEN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

French far-right presidential candidate Le Pen gives speech
Start: 26 Jan 2022 09:55 GMT
End: 26 Jan 2022 11:00 GMT
PARIS - Marine Le Pen, the presidential candidate of the French far-right "Rassemblement National" party, gives a New year's speech to members of the press in Paris.
SCHEDULE
1000GMT Speech starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com