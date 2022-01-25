COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 25 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-DAY/PROTESTS--DELAYED--

REUTERSJAN 25
21 de Enero de 2022

Protesters in Australia call for date of national day to be changed

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Protesters are expected to rally and demand that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788 and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians.

