ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/ --UPDATED TIME

Italy parliament begins voting for new head of state
Start: 24 Jan 2022 14:05 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2022 14:50 GMT
ROME - The Italian parliament convenes to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella. Current Prime Minister Mario Draghi is considered one of the front runners. The election, conducted by secret ballot among more than 1,000 parliamentarians and regional representatives, is an unpredictable process often taking several days.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com