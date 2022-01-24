ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/ --UPDATED TIME

Italy parliament begins voting for new head of state

Start: 24 Jan 2022 14:05 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 14:50 GMT

ROME - The Italian parliament convenes to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella. Current Prime Minister Mario Draghi is considered one of the front runners. The election, conducted by secret ballot among more than 1,000 parliamentarians and regional representatives, is an unpredictable process often taking several days.

