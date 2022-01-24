COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 24 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/ --UPDATED TIME--

Por
REUTERSJAN 24
21 de Enero de 2022

Italy parliament begins voting for new head of state

Start: 24 Jan 2022 14:05 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 14:50 GMT

ROME - The Italian parliament convenes to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella. Current Prime Minister Mario Draghi is considered one of the front runners. The election, conducted by secret ballot among more than 1,000 parliamentarians and regional representatives, is an unpredictable process often taking several days.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Francia le abre las puertas a Novak Djokovic para participar en Roland Garros

Francia le abre las puertas a Novak Djokovic para participar en Roland Garros

Keylor Navas reavivó la polémica con Donnarumma por el arco del PSG: “No es agradable estar en esta situación”

Xian sale del encierro mientras Beijing extrema las medidas a dos semanas del inicio de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno

La dura crítica de Martina Navratilova al Abierto de Australia por prohibir reclamos por la aparición de la tenista china Peng Shuai

La historia de la stripper que logró su primera victoria en UFC: “Fui bailarina exótica durante 13 años”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Del paseo de Camila Cabello en Los Ángeles al día de compras de Olivia Palermo en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Del paseo de Camila Cabello en Los Ángeles al día de compras de Olivia Palermo en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

El homenaje de Elton John a Selena Quintanilla que causó furor en Instagram

“Es un idiota”: Pamela Anderson se divorció por quinta vez tras un año casada con Dan Hayhurst

Kalimba y Gala Montes mandaron un mensaje a los hombres cínicos que “le andan tirando el perro a medio mundo”

Murió Thierry Mugler, el icónico diseñador de moda francés

TENDENCIAS

El sistema inmune podría ser más eficaz al contraer COVID-19 y gripe a la vez, según un estudio

El sistema inmune podría ser más eficaz al contraer COVID-19 y gripe a la vez, según un estudio

Europa y la salida de la pandemia: ¿aún es temprano para establecer una fecha?

El futuro ya llegó: hacia dónde va la educación luego del cambio de paradigma que impulsó la pandemia

Por qué mueren más hombres de COVID-19, según un estudio de Harvard

El metaverso es dinero y las criptos reinan: por qué estarás en blockchain cuando saltes al mundo virtual