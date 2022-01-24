COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 24 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/UN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSJAN 24
21 de Enero de 2022

German FM Baerbock speaks at annual UN Holocaust memorial

Start: 24 Jan 2022 15:55 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 18:00 GMT

EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.

UNITED NATIONS - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers keynote address at annual United Nations event in conjunction with International Holocaust Remembrance Day B'nai B'rith International.

SCHEDULE:

1600-1800GMT - United Nations Holocaust Memorial Ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

