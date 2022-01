German police seal off university after shooting

Start: 24 Jan 2022 14:39 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 16:40 GMT

HEIDELBERG – German police seal off parts of Heidelberg University after a student injured several people with a gun before turning the weapon on himself.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com