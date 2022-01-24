ADVISORY --FLASH--BURKINA-SECURITY

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp

OUAGADOUGOU - Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

