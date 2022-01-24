COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 24 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--BURKINA-SECURITY

Por
REUTERSJAN 24
24 de Enero de 2022

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp

Start: 24 Jan 2022 08:02 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 08:06 GMT

OUAGADOUGOU - Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Burkina Faso

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Santos vs Necaxa: los memes que dejó la goliza de los rayos al equipo de Caixinha

Santos vs Necaxa: los memes que dejó la goliza de los rayos al equipo de Caixinha

Fabricio Bustos definió su futuro lejos de River Plate: con qué club habría llegado a un acuerdo económico

Por qué Raúl Jiménez podría no jugar con México en las eliminatorias mundialistas

Espectacular volcada y polémica celebración: el gran partido de Bolmaro, que busca recuperar su lugar en la NBA

Santos vs Necaxa: dónde y a qué hora ver el último partido de la Jornada 3

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Es un idiota”: Pamela Anderson se divorció por quinta vez tras un año casada con Dan Hayhurst

“Es un idiota”: Pamela Anderson se divorció por quinta vez tras un año casada con Dan Hayhurst

Kalimba y Gala Montes mandaron un mensaje a los hombres cínicos que “le andan tirando el perro a medio mundo”

Murió Thierry Mugler, el icónico diseñador de moda francés

Danna Paola festejó a Alejandro Speitzer por su cumpleaños 27: “Un rayito muy feliz”

George Harrison, el declarado fan de Jorge Negrete

TENDENCIAS

Por qué mueren más hombres de COVID-19, según un estudio de Harvard

Por qué mueren más hombres de COVID-19, según un estudio de Harvard

El metaverso es dinero y las criptos reinan: por qué estarás en blockchain cuando saltes al mundo virtual

Las mujeres de países donde se exponen más al sol tienen menos riesgo de padecer cáncer de mama

Conjuntivitis: qué es y cómo debe tratarse

Científicos analizan potenciales tratamientos de COVID-19 centrándose en una nueva proteína