ADVISORY --FLASH--BURKINA-SECURITY

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp
Start: 24 Jan 2022 08:02 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2022 08:06 GMT
OUAGADOUGOU - Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.
