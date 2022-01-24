ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
24 de Enero de 2022
REUTERS
21 de Enero de 2022

Josep Borrell & Jean-Yves Le Drian give news conference

Start: 24 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.

BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian give news conference

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH, VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

