ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/NEWSER

Josep Borrell & Jean-Yves Le Drian give news conference
Start: 24 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.
BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian give news conference
SCHEDULE: TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH, VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com