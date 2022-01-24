ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

EU foreign ministers arrive for a meeting in Brussels
Start: 24 Jan 2022 07:00 GMT
End: 24 Jan 2022 08:01 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers arrive for a meeting in Brussels to discuss Libya, Syria and Ukraine, joined by video link by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH, VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com