ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

EU foreign ministers arrive for a meeting in Brussels

Start: 24 Jan 2022 07:00 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 08:01 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers arrive for a meeting in Brussels to discuss Libya, Syria and Ukraine, joined by video link by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH, VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com