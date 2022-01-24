COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 24 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por
REUTERSJAN 24
21 de Enero de 2022

Statement by Assange's partner Stella Moris after UK High Court verdict

Start: 24 Jan 2022 10:30 GMT

End: 24 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Statement by WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, is expected after verdict outside the UK High Court. The court is expected to give its ruling on whether Assange can appeal a decision to extradite him to the United States.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT APPROX- Statement from Stella Moris.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Santos vs Necaxa: los memes que dejó la goliza de los rayos al equipo de Caixinha

Santos vs Necaxa: los memes que dejó la goliza de los rayos al equipo de Caixinha

Fabricio Bustos definió su futuro lejos de River Plate: con qué club habría llegado a un acuerdo económico

Por qué Raúl Jiménez podría no jugar con México en las eliminatorias mundialistas

Espectacular volcada y polémica celebración: el gran partido de Bolmaro, que busca recuperar su lugar en la NBA

Santos vs Necaxa: dónde y a qué hora ver el último partido de la Jornada 3

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El homenaje de Elton John a Selena Quintanilla que causó furor en Instagram

El homenaje de Elton John a Selena Quintanilla que causó furor en Instagram

“Es un idiota”: Pamela Anderson se divorció por quinta vez tras un año casada con Dan Hayhurst

Kalimba y Gala Montes mandaron un mensaje a los hombres cínicos que “le andan tirando el perro a medio mundo”

Murió Thierry Mugler, el icónico diseñador de moda francés

Danna Paola festejó a Alejandro Speitzer por su cumpleaños 27: “Un rayito muy feliz”

TENDENCIAS

Por qué mueren más hombres de COVID-19, según un estudio de Harvard

Por qué mueren más hombres de COVID-19, según un estudio de Harvard

El metaverso es dinero y las criptos reinan: por qué estarás en blockchain cuando saltes al mundo virtual

Las mujeres de países donde se exponen más al sol tienen menos riesgo de padecer cáncer de mama

Conjuntivitis: qué es y cómo debe tratarse

Científicos analizan potenciales tratamientos de COVID-19 centrándose en una nueva proteína