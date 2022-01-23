COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Enero de 2022
Alaves 0 - Barca 1:Home defeat for Alaves, as Barca secure the win

Winning formula works for visitors, as Alaves are beaten by Barca

23 de Enero de 2022

Barcelona beat Alaves with a thumping 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alaves arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 4-0 to Real Betis while Barca had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Granada. After today's result, Alaves and Barca currently occupy 19th and 5th spots in the table, with 17 points and 35 points respectively after 22 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Barca continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Frenkie De Jong just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Alaves brought on Miguel De la Fuente, Toni Moya and Edgar Mendez for Pere Pons, Tomas Pina and Luis Rioja. Barca brought on Nicolas Gonzalez, Ferran Jutgla and Clement Lenglet, to replace Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Luuk De Jong and Pedri.

Alaves will next travel to Elche, while Barca will face Atletico Madrid at home.

