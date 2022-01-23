COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 23 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST --PROFANITY-- UPDATED DETAILS

Por
REUTERSJAN 23
23 de Enero de 2022

Police fire tear gas near the Belgian Commissioner's office

Start: 23 Jan 2022 13:18 GMT

End: 23 Jan 2022 14:18 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE AND GRAPHIC IMAGES**

BRUSSELS - Police fire tear gas near the Belgian Commissioner's office during a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Nuevo capítulo de la tensa novela entre Dembélé y Barcelona: el polémico comunicado que generó suspicacias sobre su futuro

Nuevo capítulo de la tensa novela entre Dembélé y Barcelona: el polémico comunicado que generó suspicacias sobre su futuro

La tajante respuesta de Pep Guardiola sobre la posible llegada de Julián Álvarez al Manchester City

La inesperada defensa de Karim Benzema a Lionel Messi: “El que lo critica, no entiende nada de fútbol”

El trueque entre PSG y Barcelona que puede revolucionar el mercado de fichajes

Nadal avanza a paso firme en Australia: accedió a cuartos de final y mantiene el objetivo de hacer historia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los mejores memes que dejó la triste derrota de Brandon Moreno

Los mejores memes que dejó la triste derrota de Brandon Moreno

Claudia Álvarez anunció la llegada de sus mellizos Clío y Billy con su primer fotografía

Tacharon de clasista a Pedro Sola por declaraciones sobre el Edomex: “La desgracia de la CDMX”

Yuya arrasó en redes tras hacer que su bebé se riera con gestos chistosos

La vez que Bárbara de Regil casi fue abusada sexualmente en un taxi

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp permitirá transferir chats de Android a iOS

WhatsApp permitirá transferir chats de Android a iOS

5 lugares emblemáticos que invitan a conocer el pasado de Pinamar

Convierte tu teléfono inteligente en una Xbox portátil

Qué tratamientos sirven hoy para frenar a Ómicron

Cómo afecta a nuestra calidad de descanso dormir con el televisor encendido