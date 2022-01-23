ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST --PROFANITY-- UPDATED DETAILS

Police fire tear gas near the Belgian Commissioner's office

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE AND GRAPHIC IMAGES**

BRUSSELS - Police fire tear gas near the Belgian Commissioner's office during a demonstration against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Location: Belgium

