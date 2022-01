ADVISORY FLASH - 7003-TONGA-VOLCANO/RESORT OWNERS

Beachside resort owners speak about ordeal after volcanic eruption

Start: 23 Jan 2022 06:32 GMT

End: 23 Jan 2022 06:37 GMT

KANOKUPOLU, TONGATAPU, TONGA - "Tsunami, tsunami, everyone get out" beachside resort onwers warn locals as they flee volcanic eruption.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO RESALE

DIGITAL: PART NO RESALE

Source: REUTERS / MARION KUPU

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Tonga

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com