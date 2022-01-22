On Saturday, Soton and Man City were held to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary's Stadium. Soton arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers while Man City were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Chelsea and Arsenal. As things stand, Soton and Man City are 12th, (25 points) and 1st, (57 points), in the league respectively, after 23 matches.

The Saints started the game well, with Kyle Walker-Peters giving Soton the lead early in the first half. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Cityzens took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Aymeric Laporte in the 65th minute, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Soton, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Lyanco and Ibrahima Diallo, came on for Nathan Redmond, Jan Bednarek and Stuart Armstrong. Man City brought on Gabriel Jesus, to replace Raheem Sterling.

The referee booked Jan Bednarek, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi for Soton.

Soton will next travel to Tottenham Hotspur, while Man City will face Brentford at home.