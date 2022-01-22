COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Seville 2 - Celta 2:Stalemate at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Seville draw 2-2 with Celta

Joy and disappointment for both sides as Seville and Celta can only manage a 2-2 draw

22 de Enero de 2022

On Saturday, Seville and Celta were held to a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Seville wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Valencia. Celta were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Osasuna. As it stands, Seville are in 2nd place on the table and has 46 points while Celta sit in 11th with 27 points after 22 matches.

The Sky Blues started the first half well, with Franco Cervi giving Celta the lead in the 37th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Iago Aspas just before half-time to see out the first half 0-2.

Seville took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Papu Gomez at the 71 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Oliver Torres in the 74th minute with a final score of 2-2.

For Seville, Oliver Torres, Ivan Romero de Avila Araque, Papu Gomez, Nemanja Gudelj and Luismi Cruz, came on for Ivan Rakitic, Rafa Mir, Fernando, Jesus Corona and Joan Jordan. Celta brought on Jeison Murillo, Renato Tapia, Nolito, Augusto Solari and Thiago Galhardo, to replace Joseph Aidoo, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi, Brais Mendez and Santi Mina.

There were bookings for Nemanja Gudelj from Seville, and Franco Cervi, Denis Suarez, Renato Tapia and Jeison Murillo, for Celta.

Seville will next travel to Osasuna, while Celta will face Rayo Vallecano at home.

