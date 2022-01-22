Man U 1 - The Hammers 0:Man U prevail in a narrow 1-0 home victory against The Hammers

Manchester United snatched all three points from West Ham United in a 1-0 victory on Saturday, at Old Trafford. Man U were looking for a victory after a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. The Hammers, on the other hand, lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Leeds United. As the table looks today, Man U and The Hammers are 4th, (38 points) and 5th, (37 points), spots respectively, after 23 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Man U piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Man U, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, came on for Anthony Elanga, Fred and Mason Greenwood. The Hammers brought on Ryan Fredericks, to replace Vladimir Coufal.

There were bookings for Harry Maguire from Man U. For The Hammers, Declan Rice saw yellow.

Man U will play their next game away against Burnley, while The Hammers will face Watford at home.