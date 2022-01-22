Leeds 0 - Newcastle 1:No home advantage for Leeds, as Newcastle take all 3 points (1-0)

Newcastle United defeat Leeds United 1-0 on Saturday at Elland Road. Leeds were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against West Ham United away and Burnley at home, by 3-2 and 3-1 respectively. Newcastle were unable to beat Watford in a 1-1 draw. As things stand, Leeds are in 15th place on the table and has 22 points while Newcastle sit in 18th with 15 points after 23 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Magpies continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Jonjo Shelvey finding the net, 75 minutes in, to hand a welcome victory to the visitors.

For Leeds, Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt, came on for Daniel James and Mateusz Klich. Newcastle brought on Sean Longstaff, Javi Manquillo and Ciaran Clark, to replace Joelinton, Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles.

There were bookings for Daniel James, Stuart Dallas, Diego Llorente and Rodrigo Moreno from Leeds, and Allan Saint-Maximin and Paul Dummett, for Newcastle.

Leeds will next travel to Aston Villa, while Newcastle will face Everton at home.