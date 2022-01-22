COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Lazio 0 - Atalanta 0:Lazio fail to secure victory against Atalanta, after goal-less draw

22 de Enero de 2022

Saturday's fixture between Lazio and Atalanta delivered a goalless draw at the Stadio Olympico. Lazio were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Atalanta were unable to beat Internazionale in a 0-0 draw. At the moment, Lazio and Atalanta are 6th, (36 points) and 4th, (43 points), in the league respectively, after 23 matches.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Lazio, Manuel Lazzari and Toma Basic, came on for Elseid Hysaj and Luis Alberto, Atalanta brought on Joakim Maehle, Rafael Toloi, Alassane Sidibe and Tommaso Bertini to replace Giorgio Scalvini, Aleksey Miranchuk, Matteo Pessina and Roberto Piccoli.

The referee booked three players from Atalanta, Giuseppe Pezzella, Davide Zappacosta and Rafael Toloi.

Lazio will next play Fiorentina away, with Atalanta facing Cagliari at home.

