Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Hoffenheim 2 - Dortmund 3:Jubilant Dortmund take all 3 points against Hoffenheim, in a 3-2 win

Winning formula works for visitors, as Hoffenheim are beaten by Dortmund

22 de Enero de 2022

Borussia Dortmund strolled past Hoffenheim with a 3-2 win on Saturday at the Pre Zero Arena. Hoffenheim arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Union Berlin whilst Dortmund were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. After today's result, Hoffenheim are in 6th place, with 31 points from 20 matches, while Dortmund sit in 2nd, with 43 points from 20.

The first half of the game started well for Die Borussen, with Erling Haaland giving Dortmund the lead after only 6 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Andrej Kramaric equalised for From Kraichgau region just before half-time to see out the first half 1-1.

Dortmund continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Marco Reus finding the net at the 58 minute mark. Dortmund looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from David Raum, 66 minutes in to establish a 3-1. Hoffenheim in turn, then responded in the 77th minute increasing their lead with an effort from Georginio Rutter and seeing the game end 3-2.

For Hoffenheim, Georginio Rutter, Havard Nordtveit, Sebastian Rudy and Jacob Bruun Larsen, came on for Christoph Baumgartner, Benjamin Hubner, Dennis Geiger and David Raum. Dortmund brought on Dan-Axel Zagadou, Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marin Pongracic for Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt, Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen and Manuel Akanji.

There were bookings for Sebastian Rudy and Munas Dabbur from Hoffenheim, and Mats Hummels and Jude Bellingham, for Dortmund.

Hoffenheim will next play Mainz away, with Dortmund facing Bayer Leverkusen at home.

