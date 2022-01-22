COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Greuther Fürth 2 - Mainz 1:Greuther Fürth squeeze past Mainz in 2-1 win at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

Home crowd rewarded with a win, as Stefan Leitl’s team triumph over Mainz

22 de Enero de 2022

Greuther Fürth snatched all three points from Mainz in a 2-1 victory on Saturday, at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. Greuther Fürth wanted to continue adding points after a 2-2 draw against Arminia Bielefeld. Mainz were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Bochum. As the table looks today, Greuther Fürth and Mainz are 18th, (10 points) and 10th, (27 points), in the table respectively, after 20 matches.

Greuther Fürth started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Jeremy Dudziak giving Greuther Fürth the lead in the 12th minute, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Greuther Fürth continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Stefan Bell finding the net, at 66 minutes. In the end though, The 05ers just before the final whistle pull-back via a Karim Onisiwo goal, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Greuther Fürth, Gian-Luca Itter, Havard Nielsen, Maximilian Bauer and Dickson Abiama, came on for Jetro Willems, Jeremy Dudziak, Jamie Leweling and Timothy Tillmann. Mainz brought on Jean-Paul Boetius, Alexander Hack, Paul Nebel, Kevin Stoger and Daniel Brosinski for Aaron Martin, Stefan Bell, Lee Jae Sung, Anton Stach and Silvan Widmer.

There were bookings for Paul Seguin from Greuther Fürth, and Paul Nebel, for Mainz.

Greuther Fürth will next travel to Wolfsburg, while Mainz will face Hoffenheim at home.

