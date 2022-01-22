COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Gladbach 1 - Union Berlin 2:Union Berlin beat B Mönchengladbach 2-1 at the Borussia Park

Urs Fischer’s men secure all 3 points after victory away to Gladbach on Saturday

22 de Enero de 2022

Union Berlin defeat B Mönchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday at the Borussia Park. Gladbach were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Union Berlin were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Hoffenheim. As things stand, Gladbach are in 12th place, with 22 points from 20 matches, while Union Berlin sit in 4th, with 34 points from 20.

Union Berlin started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Max Kruse, 18 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Kouadio Kone equalised for Gladbach just before half-time. The score at half time was 1-1.

The Iron Ones continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Max Kruse finding the net again, 84 minutes in. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to Union Berlin.

For Gladbach, Patrick Herrmann, Alassane Plea and Joe Scally, came on for Jonas Hofmann, Matthias Ginter and Luca Netz. Union Berlin brought on Kevin Mohwald, Levin Oztunali, Kevin Behrens, Genki Haraguchi and Bastian Oczipka, to replace Grischa Promel, Sheraldo Becker, Andreas Voglsammer, Max Kruse and Niko Giesselmann.

There were bookings for Marvin Friedrich from Gladbach, and Grischa Promel and Robin Knoche, for Union Berlin.

Union Berlin and Gladbach will next play away to Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld respectively.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativaFootball: Bundesliga ENDEPORTESFÚTBOLBUNDESLIGA

DEPORTES

Un ex futbolista inglés reveló que Lionel Messi le escribió por privado por criticar su fichaje por el PSG: “Me dijo que era un burro”

Un ex futbolista inglés reveló que Lionel Messi le escribió por privado por criticar su fichaje por el PSG: “Me dijo que era un burro”

El golazo de Buendía y la mano salvadora de Dibu Martínez: la fórmula de la victoria para el Aston Villa

Pochettino anunció el regreso de Messi ante Reims: “Estamos felices de que esté con nosotros”

Borja encendió la previa con Argentina y apuntó contra Dibu Martínez: “No va a hablar después de que le marque”

Falleció Gianni Di Marzio, el cazatalentos que vinculó a Diego Maradona y Napoli

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Harry Styles en México: usuarios reportan fraude en reventa de boletos

Harry Styles en México: usuarios reportan fraude en reventa de boletos

Kate del Castillo habló sobre La Reina del Sur: “Es la serie más ambiciosa de toda Latinoamérica”

Exatlón México: Antonio González fue eliminado en polémico duelo contra Heber Gallegos

Hospital dio por muerto a exguitarrista del TRI, Sergio Mancera, por error: “Está muy mal este asunto”

“La Guerra Civil”: Eva Longoria habló de la rivalidad entre Óscar de la Hoya y Julio César Chávez en documental

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 lujosos restaurantes de París que eligen los mejores chefs del mundo

Los 5 lujosos restaurantes de París que eligen los mejores chefs del mundo

Vacaciones intergeneracionales: las claves para una escapada familiar exitosa

Ómicron en Argentina: en enero se registró el 25% de los casos confirmados de COVID-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia

El entrenamiento cruzado: para qué sirve y por qué es una gran alternativa para los corredores

El renacer de la Denominación de Origen: por qué garantiza vinos de prestigio y calidad