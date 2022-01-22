Gladbach 1 - Union Berlin 2:Union Berlin beat B Mönchengladbach 2-1 at the Borussia Park

Union Berlin defeat B Mönchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday at the Borussia Park. Gladbach were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Union Berlin were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Hoffenheim. As things stand, Gladbach are in 12th place, with 22 points from 20 matches, while Union Berlin sit in 4th, with 34 points from 20.

Union Berlin started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Max Kruse, 18 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Kouadio Kone equalised for Gladbach just before half-time. The score at half time was 1-1.

The Iron Ones continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Max Kruse finding the net again, 84 minutes in. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to Union Berlin.

For Gladbach, Patrick Herrmann, Alassane Plea and Joe Scally, came on for Jonas Hofmann, Matthias Ginter and Luca Netz. Union Berlin brought on Kevin Mohwald, Levin Oztunali, Kevin Behrens, Genki Haraguchi and Bastian Oczipka, to replace Grischa Promel, Sheraldo Becker, Andreas Voglsammer, Max Kruse and Niko Giesselmann.

There were bookings for Marvin Friedrich from Gladbach, and Grischa Promel and Robin Knoche, for Union Berlin.

Union Berlin and Gladbach will next play away to Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld respectively.