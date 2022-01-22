COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Freiburg 2 - Stuttgart 0:Visitors fail to take points as Freiburg beat Stuttgart 2-0

Home crowd rewarded with a win, as Christian Streich’s team triumph over Stuttgart

22 de Enero de 2022

Stuttgart fell to an away defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion on Saturday. Both Freiburg and Stuttgart came from defeats in their previous league games. Freiburg were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Stuttgart lost 2-0 in the last match they played against RB Leipzig. At the moment, Freiburg and Stuttgart sit 5th, (33 points) and 17th, (18 points), in the league respectively, after 20 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Breisgau Brazilians, with Hiroki Ito finding the net in the 37th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Freiburg continued to pile on the pressure in the second, thanks to Kevin Schade finding the net, at 71 minutes, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Freiburg, Manuel Gulde, Roland Sallai, Woo-yeong Jeong, Yannik Keitel and Nils Petersen, came on for Lukas Kubler, Kevin Schade, Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer and Maximilian Eggestein. Stuttgart brought on Silas Wamangituka, Naouirou Ahamada, Lilian Egloff and Omer Beyaz, to replace Alexis Tibidi, Orel Mangala, Tanguy Coulibaly and Hiroki Ito.

There were bookings for Nicolas Hofler from Freiburg, and Borna Sosa, for Stuttgart.

Freiburg will next travel to FC Köln, while Stuttgart will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home.

Football: Bundesliga

