Brest 2 - Lille 0:Win for Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Blé, as they beat Lille 2-0

On Saturday, Lille suffer an away defeat to Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Brest were looking to get back their winning ways after losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in their previous fixture. Lille secured a point against Olympique de Marseille in their previous match. After today's result, Brest and Lille sit 12th, (28 points) and 8th, (32 points), in the table respectively, after 22 matches.

The Pirates started the first half well, with an early calamitous own goal from Tiago Djalo in the 3rd minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Brest continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Steve Mounie finding the net just before the final whistle. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-0 to Brest.

For Brest, Irvin Cardona, Hianga'a Mbock and Martin Satriano, came on for Jeremy Le Douaron, Romain Faivre and Steve Mounie. Lille brought on Zeki Celik, Amadou Mvom Onana, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Hatem Ben Arfa and Isaac Lihadji, to replace Tiago Djalo, Tim Weah, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz and Benjamin Andre.

There were bookings for Steve Mounie and Lucien Agoume from Brest. For Lille, Burak Yilmaz, Reinildo Mandava and Renato Sanches saw yellow.

Brest will play away against Rennes, while Lille will face Paris Saint-Germain at home.