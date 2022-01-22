COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 22 de Enero de 2022
Bochum 2 - Cologne 2:Points shared, as Bochum play out a 2-2 draw at Vonovia Ruhrstadion

Both Bochum and Cologne will take positives from a share of the points, following a 2-2 draw

22 de Enero de 2022

Bochum were held to 2-2 draw by Cologne down on Saturday at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Bochum were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Mainz. Cologne had lost their previous match against Bayern Munich. As the table looks today, Bochum and Cologne currently occupy 11th and 7th spots in the table, with 24 points and 29 points respectively after 20 matches.

Bochum started the game well, thanks to Gerrit Holtmann finding the net at the 25 minute mark. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Timo Hubers in the 36th minute brought Cologne level. The Billy Goats then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Anthony Modeste just before half-time, to take a 1-2 lead into half time.

Bochum took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Takuma Asano in the 70th minute, leaving the final score at 2-2.

For Bochum, Sebastian Polter, Takuma Asano, Cristian Gamboa, Patrick Osterhage and Christopher Antwi-Adjej, came on for Jurgen Locadia, Milos Pantovic, Kostas Stafylidis, Elvis Rexhbecaj and Gerrit Holtmann. Cologne replaced Ondrej Duda, Louis Schaub, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz and Benno Erik Schmitz for Jannes Horn, Jan Thielmann, Mark Uth, Kingsley Schindler and Kingsley Ehizibue.

The referee booked three players from Cologne, Jonas Hector, Jannes Horn and Mark Uth.

Bochum will next play Hertha away, with Cologne facing SC Freiburg at home.

